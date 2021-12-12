Jasmin Bhasin tears up remembering Sidharth Shukla on birth anniversary

Bigg Boss 14 alum Jasmin Bhasin on December 12 tearfully remembered her contemporary, the late Sidharth Shukla, who would’ve turned 41 on Sunday.
Bhasin opened up about Shukla and his untimely death on September 2 from a cardiac arrest recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, and said, “We worked together and for me it still becomes difficult to process his death.”
“Just day before yesterday, I was watching something on YouTube and suddenly, a video from the last series that he did started playing on its own with that song,” she recalled.
Bhasin then teared up while saying, “I remember him as a guy with a good sense of humour, smiling, and a good friend. But that loss has really affected me somewhere.”
“It left us with a great message if we can get it, that life is very unpredictable. So be the best version of yourself, don’t hold grudges and be kind in whatever ways you can, because we never know what is going to happen to us,” she concluded.
Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa spark dating rumours amid their recent outing in Goa
U.K rapper ArrDee and Tom Grennan will perform at Jingle Bell Ball 2021, in wake of the artists' withdrawals
'I'll marry a pious man because a person who has fear of Allah, never does injustice to you,' says Veena Malik
Roshan is all praises for Khurrana’s performance in his latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'
Anushka Sharma said, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home."
Sidharth passed away earlier this year and friends are remembering the late actor on his birth anniversary