Hrithik Roshan lauds Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest performance

Roshan is all praises for Khurrana’s performance in his latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Hrithik Roshan is all praises for Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in his latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in which he plays the role of a bodybuilder.

Roshan became the latest in a string of positive reviews for the film after he took to Twitter on Sunday to laud ‘extraordinary’ Khurrana.

“You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!” wrote the War actor, adding, “It’s been a long time since I got inspired like this.”

He went on to shower even more praise, writing, “Love it when it happens! Thanks for inspiring me with this one! Extraordinary you are! Huge congrats! Big jhappi @ayushmannk #ChandigarhKareAashiqui."

His praise was met with equal love from Khurrana, who instantly replied back with, “Big jhappi to you bhai. I can’t even… This really means a lot! Thank you!”

See:



