John Abraham’s explanation on heart attacks leaves Internet in shock

A video of Bollywood actor John Abraham has gone viral on the internet for the actor's bizarre attempt of explaining the causes of heart attacks.

The Force actor, who recently marked his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his latest released film Satyameva Jayate 2 along with co-star Divya Khosla Kumar, tried to explain heart mechanisms and occurrence of heart attack with a ‘bubbles’ analogy.

Comparing how oil reacts with water, Abraham said that Triglycerides are ‘bubbles’ in the blood, which when they travel to the heart cause a heart attack, induced by stress.

In the now-viral clip, the fitness enthusiast can be seen explaining how bad diet and physical stress can be reasons inducing heart attacks. However, the way he attempted to explain left many health experts shocked.

“I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!! Gibberish at all level!!!(sic)”, Twitter user Prerna Chettri, who is also a doctor, wrote while sharing the clip.

After being posted online, the clip reached to millions of views. Many internet users trolled the Dhoom actor his wrong explanation and expressed their views in the comments.

Take a look.



