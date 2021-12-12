Gunman shot dead near home of Prince William, Kate Middleton

London Metropolitan Police on Saturday shot dead a gunman near Kensington Palace, the home of Prince William and Kate Middleton.



According to reports, the shooting took place a short walk from the Kensington Palace.

AFP Adds: A specialist unit was called out after reports of a man seen with a firearm at a bank and a bookmakers in the Kensington area of the city shortly after 3:00 pm.

Some 20 minutes later, the unit stopped a vehicle and shots were fired. Paramedics, including an air ambulance, were called but the man was pronounced dead just before 4:10 pm.

"Efforts are under way to confirm the man´s identity and to inform his next of kin," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.