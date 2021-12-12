Kangana Ranaut delighted, thankful to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif for 'Ghee Laddoos'

Kangana Ranaut is touching upon the special gift ‘Ghee Laddoos’ that she received from the newly-wed couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif after getting married on December 9.

Vicky and Katrina sent a basket of 'Laddoos' as a sweet gesture to the Manikarnika actor and she accepted it gracefully.





The 34-year-old actor within no time took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of a token of love she received.

However, it features packed sweets, flowers along with a note with her name written on it.

Kangana wrote, “Delicious desi ghee laddoos from newlywed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal... thank you aur bahut bahut badhai (hearty congratulations.)”

Earlier, the Uri actor sent packets of food to the paparazzi who stayed outside his house. Now the couple is sharing their happiness with their friends in good spirits.