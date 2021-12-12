Machine Gun Kelly blabs about igniting romance with Megan Fox of film set

Machine Gun Kelly recently shed light on how he approached his now girlfriend Megan Fox on the set of 2020 film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

During his conversion on Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, December 10, the Bloody Valentine rapper revealed that the Jennifer’s Body actor was the reason, he played the role of Calvin.

He said, “We were filming a movie, which ironically (was) the only reason I took the movie was because they were like, ‘Your scenes with Megan Fox,’ and I was like, ‘I’ll take the movie’.”

“I stayed outside the trailer, and my gut is always right and I’m grateful for it because for some reason I knew she would invite me for lunch,” Bad Things rapper continued.

“Then, all of a sudden, someone came over and was like, ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so surprised. Yeah, absolutely’,” he added.

The 31-year-old rap star also shared a sneak peek into the couple’s conversation as he stated, “I went in there and she said, ‘How do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I’m lost’ (to which she replied), ‘Well, let’s find you’.”

He also said that the 46-year-old actor’s response ‘killed him’ as he expressed, “She was cupid.”