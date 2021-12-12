Kate Middleton adopts Princess Diana’s strict parenting approach for Christmas: report

Kate Middleton has reportedly decided to take a page from Princess Diana’s book when it comes to Christmas gifts and their spoiling side effects.



All the details of Princess Diana's personal tactics were revealed by her former bodyguard Ken Wharfe.

He was quoted telling OK! Magazine, "Diana was very careful to ensure that they weren’t flooded with gifts – gifts did appear from unknown sources, and they were often returned or given to charity because they didn’t need them."

He also went on to say that the late Princess “was very conscious about what she bought" for her children because she "knew the hallway at Sandringham would be full of presents."

Following in her footsteps, Kate is also making sure her children do not become too spoiled on Christmas the same way as her mother-in-law.

According to commentator Duncan Larcombe, “I think we’re looking at three Christmases rolled into one for William and Kate and their children.”

“There will be Christmas on their own with their kids, the more formal celebrations at Sandringham with William’s family and then time with Kate’s family, the Middletons.”

“But you’ve got to remember that with their profile, the children will be sent hundreds of presents from members of the public, as they are every year.”

“In fact, William and Kate have to shield the children from being absolutely inundated with gifts from just about everyone.”

He also added, “Something we know for sure about William and Kate is that they want their children to feel normal and so they certainly won’t be lavishing them with expensive gifts, that’s for certain. They won’t let them be spoiled.”