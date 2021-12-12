Kate Middleton ‘playing a game’ with ‘stage intimacy’ shots: report

Kate Middleton recently got called out for alleged attempts to “stage intimacy” in all her photographs on Instagram.”



This claim has been made by Laura Clancy, a lecturer in media at Lancaster University.

She accused the Duchess of Cambridge of allegedly “choreographing” and “staging” all the intimacy that is apparent in her Instagram posts.



During her interview with Express UK she was also quoted saying, "I think they do very staged transparency.”

"I would argue that in their Instagram accounts, for example, they pretend that they show very intimate accounts of the Cambridges on holiday, but they're staged. They're very contrived and choreographed images."

She also argued that this ‘closed off’ approach is seeding distance between the Royal Family and the public.

"So it's giving you this glimpse, and it's pretending it's giving you this intimacy which people want, but it's on their terms.”

"And it's a staged version of that intimacy so they can close the doors at other points and say ‘we don't give access to this and that’."

She was also quoted saying, "I think they are giving that and they need to give that - that's what people want - and they're responding to that but it's still in a very choreographed way.”

"It's not like Kate has her own Instagram account and posts like Beyonce, there's a very clear difference isn't there. So yes, they are playing that game but they're playing it on their own terms."

"There are bound to be representations in ways that are not what they want because we can all contribute in a participatory culture. But also it's more important that they try and do that so they can have a little bit of control over that narrative.”