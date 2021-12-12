Sonu Nigam hoping for 'satisfaction' after sending son away for a brighter future

Singer Sonu Nigam has sent his son Neevan to Dubai so that he could gain a good education, and lead a normal life, away from the politics of the showbiz world.



Being the doting father that he is and Nigam intends never to taint his son’s childhood by pressurizing him into living in the public eye.

At a very young age, Sonu stepped into music and faced numerous challenges along his way to fame and success.

The musician is very much aware of the dark side of the industry and so does not want Neevan to come into the spotlight and spoil his mental health in the process.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Mere Haath Mein singer revealed, “My son became a sensation in 2012 itself, But if you make a big deal out of it then that is the problem. If I wanted to show my child around in every party and if I wanted my son to come out with new songs then he would have been pressured."

"As parents, we didn’t want to ruin and taint his childhood. I wanted him to have a normal childhood where he has friends, normal friends, doesn’t have to go for appearances, shoots and parties.”

Further adding, Nigam stated, “I wanted my son to study and live in a country outside of India, which is not too far. Initially, we were planning to move to USA in 2009 as my wife and I both have green cards, and my son is a US citizen. But commuting from LA to Mumbai is very difficult. So I decided to give up the idea of living in LA. Dubai is close to Mumbai.”

Before igning off, Sonu said, “We made sure to give him a normal childhood. Now his friends are Brazilians, Germans… something that I never got to experience in my childhood.”