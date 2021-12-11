Kate Middleton accused of animal cruelty after Christmas carol service

An animal charity has called out Kate Middleton for using animals at her recent "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday.

Animal Aid issued a statement after after photos of live reindeer appeared online from the event.

It said bringing reindeer to such public events was cruel to the "sensitive wild animals."

The photo of the reindeer was posted on social media by Richard Palmer, a senior royal correspondent, with caption "Guests, both two-legged and four-legged, have started arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of a Christmas carol service hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge."

"We're sad to see #reindeer on display at an event attended by @KensingtonRoyal, the charity said on Twitter.



Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has also voiced concerns for the welfare of reindeer used in festive events.