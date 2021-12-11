Tom Holland quips ‘it’s a miracle he can still promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': ‘Such a spoiler’

Tom Holland recently shared a few quips and voiced his surprise over actually being allowed to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home given his past blunders with spoilers.
The actor made this joke during his latest appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.
It all started once the interviewer introduced Holland as “Mister Spoiler” and incited chuckles from his fellow actors, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.
Holland reacted to it as his nickname and the title by saying, “It's honestly a miracle they let me on a live TV show. I can't believe I'm here.”
However, shortly thereafter, his co-stars, Jacob and Zendaya jumped in for his defense and both admitted in unison, “You know what he’s actually” gotten “so much better.”
In the end, it was Zendaya that summed it all up in her concluding statement when she said, "It was hyped out of proportion.”
'RRR' actor Ram Charan was also startruck to see Alia Bhatt on the sets of their upcoming film
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's PDA pictures from Lakers game went viral on the internet
BTS vocalist Jungkook is one of the most-loved K-pop idols in the world and he proved it again
Akshay Kumar might be stealing the spotlight with his upcoming film, Atrangi Re but he is not the lead actor
Mads Mikkelson to play Gellert Grindlewald, previously played by Colin Farrell and Johnny Depp, in 'Fantastic Beasts:...
Kendall Jenner and her beau Devin Booker attended the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert