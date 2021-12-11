'RRR' actor Ram Charan admits he was shy to talk to Alia Bhatt

RRR actor Ram Charan was also startruck to see Alia Bhatt on the sets of their upcoming film as he admitted that he was shy to talk to his co-star.

At the film’s event today on December 11, Bhatt complained that Charan ignored her. To which, the Zanjeer actor said, “I was feeling shy because you are so beautiful."

Meanwhile, the Raazi actor also shared that the Charan and Nandamuri Taraka never miss a chance to tease each other

She said, “They were teasing each other and I realised their bond is so special that they were not interested that I was there and they only wanted to talk to each other.”

“But finally when we shot the song, I said, "I'm not understanding anything what you guys are talking, could you please translate and Ram Charan sir did for me but Tarak still didn't," Bhatt added.