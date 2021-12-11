Akshay Kumar says Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are lead actors in ‘Atrangi Re’

Akshay Kumar might be stealing the spotlight with his upcoming film, Atrangi Re but he recently shared that he is not the lead actor in the movie.

As per Pinkvilla, the Sooryavanshi star revealed that his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will be seen helming more important role in the film as he himself has a 'small' role.

The Khiladi actor said, “I am just a part of the film but this is actually Dhanush and Sara's film. They are the main lead and I am just a character in it. So, when this film came to me I liked the story."

The famed Bollywood actor also shared the reasons he didn’t turn down the offer when the filmmaker reached out to him.

The 54-year-old actor said, “The character was small but I liked it so much that I told Anand L. Rai that I will do it and he was also shocked to hear how I said 'yes' to this."

Talking about the upcoming film, Kumar said, “I am not a magician and I can't tell you what it is. There is a lot of fun in the film. There is a love story which in its own 'Atrangi' way has been shown."