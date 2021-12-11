People felt Sushant Singh Rajput wasn't a star, didn't want to work with him, reveals director

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who directed the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2018 film Kedarnath, revealed that he had to finish the film with his own money after people opted out of it because they felt Rajput ‘was not a star’.
Talking to India Today, Kapoor shared, “It is so strange. People were leaving Kedarnath saying Sushant is not a star. I was fighting for that movie. I put money from my own pocket to finish it. I was under so much pressure, but I had conviction so I had to make the film.”
Rajput, who passed away in June 2020 from apparent suicide, also wasn’t aware of how much he was loved, and according to Kapoor, was in pain while filming Kedarnath.
“While making Kedarnath, I knew Sushant was in pain. The thing is, once he passed away, the whole world became his fan. But it was not always like that.”
“There was a system that didn’t let him believe how much he was loved. He did not get it. But he passed away, and it’s like the whole country exploded and declared how much they loved him. That’s the tragedy,” he added.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly turned all heads around as they graced Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have reportedly moved to their new Juhu apartment
Beyoncé’s daughters, Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, are making waves as each other's doppelgangers
Rachel Zegler, a New Jersey native, went through "eight or nine" rounds of auditions over nearly a year.
Kim Kardashian first filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February this year
Miley and Pete reportedly spent time together after appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'