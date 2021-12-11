Brad Pitt on dating again, wants ‘something long-term with a special person’

Popular Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has reportedly expressed his desire to date again after splitting from ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie.

The Fight Club star, who is finding it hard to date someone, has expressed the desire to be with someone and ‘would dearly love to date again.

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star, 57, who is not planning on any kind of dating via any app, but looking for that special someone to with ‘long-term,’ an insider told US Weekly.

The source further revealed that, "the trouble is that he hates the process and how he can't even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about."

The insider went on to claim outside of Brad's love life, his main priority is "family, charities and work" for the time being.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor and ex-wife Angelina married in France in 2014, with the Maleficent actress filing for divorce two years later.

The estranged couple share six children together - Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, and are still figuring out details of their settlement, including custody of their six children.