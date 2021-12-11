‘We’re different’: Spielberg launches Latina stars in ‘West Side Story’

Los Angeles: It is every aspiring actor´s dream: hand-picked by Steven Spielberg from 30,000 contenders for a starring role that launches into Hollywood´s A-list and Oscars contention.



But Rachel Zegler insists the process of her casting as Maria in the new film adaptation of "West Side Story," which hit US theaters on Friday, was anything but straightforward.

"It didn´t feel like a fairy tale when it was happening. I was actually very stressed out!" Zegler, who was 16 when she submitted a video of herself singing "I Feel Pretty," told AFP.

Zegler, a New Jersey native, went through "eight or nine" rounds of auditions over nearly a year.

"I left every single round thinking if I don´t get it, I can´t wait to see this movie, and I´ve had today and I´ve met these cool people, and maybe they´ll keep me in mind for the next thing.

"I had the greatest time -- and then I got to actually make the movie," Zegler added.

Due to pandemic delays, the Spielberg motion picture was kept under wraps for more than two years after filming finished, during which time she has been cast as Snow White in Disney´s upcoming live-action remake.

Zegler, now 20, is being tipped as a contender for best actress at the Oscars held in March, with the film´s campaign blitz launching her into the public eye.

"It´s the most jarring, overwhelming experience," said Zegler, adding that "she doesn´t know how to feel" about becoming a celebrity.

"Being known is fun, being known is cool too," she said.