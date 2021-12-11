Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi is a spitting image of older sister Blue Ivy, watch

Beyoncé’s two daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy, and 4-year-old Rumi, feature in their mom’s latest Adidas x Ivy Park campaign and are a spitting image of each other in the images.
On Thursday, Beyonce took to Instagram to share a promo pic from the campaign showing the mother-daughter trio in matching black-and-white houndstooth outfits with Rumi looking just like her sister Blue’s younger self.
The resemblance wasn’t lost on fans and followers, many of whom took to the comments section to point it out.
“Beyoncé really hit copy and paste for Blue & Rumi,” one follower quipped.
The Adidas x Ivy Park campaign also stars other celeb kids including Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant and Reese Witherspoon’s two children Ava and Deacon.
