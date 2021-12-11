Kim Kardashian moves a step forward in romance with Pete Davidson

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has taken a step forward in her relationship with Pete Davidson as she has filed to become ‘legally single’.
The mother of four filed the legal documents on Friday to become ‘legally single’ and drop ‘West’ from her surname.
Kim had initially filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19 this year after seven years of their marriage, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.
She has also requested joint legal and physical custody of her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
The move comes hours after US rapper Kanye West begged his estranged wife 'run right back to me' amid their divorce during a Free Larry Hoover concert on Thursday night.
Kim and her daughter North also attended the concert.
She has started dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.
