'The Tonight Show': Jimmy Fallon talks to Joe Biden

"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon said US President Joe Biden would appear on his late-night television show.
According to Reuters, Biden makes his late-night debut as he promotes his Build Back Better agenda of social spending and climate policy across the country amid falling approval ratings spurred by inflation, including high prices at the gas pump.
"Guys we have a big announcement for tomorrow night's show. The 46th president of the United States joins me for his first late-night appearance since taking office," Fallon said during the show Thursday night.
The late-night circuit has become a regular stop for U.S. presidential candidates and sometimes for sitting presidents including Democrat Barack Obama.
