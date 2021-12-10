 
Over 16 million people like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Instagram posts

Katrina and Vicky got married after dating for a couple of years

By Web Desk
December 10, 2021
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal   announced they got married on Thursday.

The actors, who are admired by millions of people, used their Instagram accounts to make the announcement of their marriage.

Katrina Kaif shared multiple pictures on the photo and video sharing app where friends, Bollywood stars and thousands of fans sent blessings to the couple .

The Instagram post by the "Bharat" star garnered more than 10  million likes in a day while her husband's post got more than 6 million likes on the Facebook-owned app.

