Ananya Panday wins the internet with this sweet gesture

Actress Ananya Panday grabbed all the attention with her sweet gesture towards a group of adorable street kids after exiting a dinner date as showcased in her recent social media post.



The actress opted for casual attire for the date, gorgeous denim paired with a white tee.

While stepping out from dinner, the Khaali Peeli actress was surrounded by a group of kids who she wanted to help in an instant.





Instead of offering money, Panday handed them over a pack of biscuits from inside her car.

Panday’s sweet gesture took fans by storm.

Ananya just returned from the USA after wrapping up shoot of her upcoming Pan-Indian film Liger.