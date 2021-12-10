Ananya Panday extends generous support to group of adorable kids

Actress Ananya Panday grabbed all the attention with her sweet gesture towards a group of adorable street kids after exiting a dinner date as showcased in her recent social media post.
The actress opted for casual attire for the date, gorgeous denim paired with a white tee.
While stepping out from dinner, the Khaali Peeli actress was surrounded by a group of kids who she wanted to help in an instant.
Instead of offering money, Panday handed them over a pack of biscuits from inside her car.
Panday’s sweet gesture took fans by storm.
Ananya just returned from the USA after wrapping up shoot of her upcoming Pan-Indian film Liger.
