Friday December 10, 2021
Ananya Panday extends generous support to group of adorable kids

By Web Desk
December 10, 2021
Actress Ananya Panday grabbed all the attention with her sweet gesture towards a group of adorable street kids after exiting a dinner date as showcased in her recent social media post.

The actress opted for casual attire for the date, gorgeous denim paired with a white tee.

While stepping out from dinner, the Khaali Peeli actress was surrounded by a group of kids who she wanted to help in an instant.


Instead of offering money, Panday handed them over a pack of biscuits from inside her car.

Panday’s sweet gesture took fans by storm.

Ananya just returned from the USA after wrapping up shoot of her upcoming Pan-Indian film Liger.