Olivia Wilde more ‘happier now than she’s ever been’ amid Harry Styles romance rumors

Olivia Wilde has reportedly been seeming ‘happier than ever before’ amid rumors of an ongoing relationship with Harry Styles.

Even though the couple has remained in the public eye for the majority of their relationship, they have yet to make a public statement or go social media official.

The only interview the star has given in regards to her budding romance was one she shared with Vogue US.

There she admitted, “I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

“In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us.”

She even went as far as to tell the interviewer before concluding, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”