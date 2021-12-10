Olivia Wilde more ‘happier now than she’s ever been’ amid Harry Styles romance rumors

Olivia Wilde has reportedly been seeming ‘happier than ever before’ amid rumors of an ongoing relationship with Harry Styles.
Even though the couple has remained in the public eye for the majority of their relationship, they have yet to make a public statement or go social media official.
The only interview the star has given in regards to her budding romance was one she shared with Vogue US.
There she admitted, “I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”
“In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us.”
She even went as far as to tell the interviewer before concluding, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”
Kanye West’s associate slammed for ‘pressuring’ election official into accepting voter fraud
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been warned over potential trouble that they will face once the Queen is no more
'Run right back to me… More specifically, Kimberly,' Kanye sang during his latest concert
Aryan’s lawyers are seeking relaxation in a condition that requires him to mark weekly attendance at the NCB
Styles sold out some 720,000 tickets over 42 shows in the US, raking in nearly $95 million in total
Princess Diana was offered $10 million dollars for the role