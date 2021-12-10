Trouble ahead of Prince William, Kate Middleton's relationship due to Queen, here's why

Protocol following the Queen's death is no secret.
It is speculated that Prince Charles will be gearing up to take place as Britain’s new monarch a few months after the Queen’s passing so that the family can have time to grieve.
As per an expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton will face some hurdles in their relationship during this time period.
"The next bump in the road will be when Queen Elizabeth dies, and Charles becomes king," the expert told Express about the Duke of Cambridge's struggle.
"That’s going to be the point at which William will have a clearer idea of how many years it’s going to be before he becomes king.
"There’ll be a change in the way in which the royalty governs the country because Charles has got different ideas to Queen Elizabeth."
The existence of the WhatsApp group was confirmed by Holland himself
Kelly Clarkson welcomed Sandra Bullock on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' to talk about her next project
Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are stealing the spotlight ahead of their upcoming film 'Atrangi Re'
Drew Barrymore said that she realised that alcohol served her "no purpose" in her life and subsequently decided to...
Mirza also seemingly addressed ongoing rumours of his romance with a certain actor
Ayushmann Khurrana recently reflected on the time when his films were not doing well on box office