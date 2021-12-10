Trouble ahead of Prince William, Kate Middleton's relationship due to Queen, here's why

File Footage





Protocol following the Queen's death is no secret.

It is speculated that Prince Charles will be gearing up to take place as Britain’s new monarch a few months after the Queen’s passing so that the family can have time to grieve.

As per an expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton will face some hurdles in their relationship during this time period.

"The next bump in the road will be when Queen Elizabeth dies, and Charles becomes king," the expert told Express about the Duke of Cambridge's struggle.

"That’s going to be the point at which William will have a clearer idea of how many years it’s going to be before he becomes king.

"There’ll be a change in the way in which the royalty governs the country because Charles has got different ideas to Queen Elizabeth."