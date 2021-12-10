Ayeza Khan can't take her eyes off Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding photos

Superstar Ayeza Khan could not be happier for newlywed Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.
The Meherposh star, who is also an avid social media user, turned to her Instagram on Thursday to share a carousel of photos from Kaif's photos as a bride.
"FINALYYYYYYY," captioned Ayeza while expressing her excitement amid the occasion.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Dec 9 in Rajasthan. The couple kept their wedding festivities up close and private, inviting only a few celebrity pals for the celebrations.
