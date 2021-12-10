Rihanna, Taylor Swift make it to Forbes Most Powerful Women list

The list, topped by Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, was released on December 7

Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé have all made it to the Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List for the year 2021 alongside political, business, tech, and philanthropic heavyweights.

The list, topped by Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, was released on December 7.

According to Forbes, the list is driven by the following thought: “it’s not just enough to have money, or a position of power. A person must be doing something with their fortune, voice or public platform.”

Rihanna, singer, designer and businesswoman, came in at #68, two spots above Britain’s Queen Elizabeth who took the 70th spot.

Actress Reese Witherspoon was listed at #74 with Beyonce and Taylor Swift sitting at #76 and #78 respectively.

The top 5 were dominated by philanthropists, businesswomen, and political leaders with US Vice president Kamala Harris taking second spot and Melinda Gates rounding off the top 5.