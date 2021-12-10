Katrina Kaif's 'kaleeras' had customised holy messages from bride herself: See Photo

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday surrounded by close friends and family. The couple held their matrimonial festivities at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Soon after the blushing bride shared her exclusive photos from the big day, fans could not help but gush over the diva's beautful wedding jewelry, including her 'kaleeras ' and 'choodas'

As per Pinkvilla, "Katrina's ‘kaleeras’ were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and designed by Rahul Luthra and Mrinalini Chandra. It featured bespoke bird charms with customized messages from the bride herself. Each bangle carried 6-7 messenger doves. The bride wore it ahead of her 'chooda'. Our source also revealed that the ‘kaleeras’ contained words from Bible like Cleo, Elysian."

Spotted in the wedding photos, fans could see Katrina's beautiful blue platinum wedding ring from Tiffany Soleste worth Rs 7,41,000 ($9,800). Vicky's wedding bling on the other hand was a platinum Tiffany Classic wedding ring worth Rs 1,28,580 ($ 1,700).

