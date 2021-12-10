Sunny Kaushal welcomes ‘Parjai Ji’ Katrina Kaif into family with a loving post

Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan on Thursday afternoon.

Sharing some adorable glimpses from their big day, the couple took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures of their wedding day. The pictures and videos from the wedding went viral on the internet, leaving fans in awe.

Soon after, Vicky’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal took to his Instagram and showered love and blessings upon the newly wedded couple.

Sharing a sweet picture of the couple taking ‘7 pheras,’ Sunny penned down a heartfelt welcome message for his ‘Parjai Ji’ (sister-in-law) Katrina.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. (There’s an additional place in my heart today) Welcome to the family Parjai ji Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

The celebrity couple had a lavish wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara near Ranthambore in Rajasthan. Until their wedding day, Vicky and Katrina had stayed tight-lipped about their relationship. It was only moments after they were married that they publicly announced their love for each other.

Sharing pictures, they captioned the posts as, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”