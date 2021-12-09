Chris Hemsworth breaks silence over future returns as Thor

Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth sheds light on his aspirations regarding the role of Thor, as well as his future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor got candid about it all during his most recent interview with the Australian morning show, Today.

Hemsworth started off by reminiscing over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man returns and questioned, "How many Spider-Mans has he done? He's a little behind me. I think he's done three, I've done six or seven Thors? So maybe.”

With fans already awaiting the release of his 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor admitted, “As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up. But I feel like there might be waning, that kind of enthusiasm for me."

Even though the interviewers were quick to turn down Chris’ negative self-talk he made it clear, Thank you,” but “That's the Australian sort of support chain, though. Internationally they might be going, 'Get rid of him. Get someone else.'"

