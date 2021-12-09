Alia Bhatt cannot stop blushing over reporter's question on beau Ranbir Kapoor: Watch

Alia Bhatt cannot stop blushing over reporter's question on beau Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ali Bhatt blushed when the reporter asked if ‘R’ is lucky for her hinting to her beau Ranbir Kapoor during the trailer launch of her upcoming film RRR on Thursday.

The Raazi actor interacted with the media amid her trailer launch of the forthcoming movie along with SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR.

During the event, a reporter asked Alia if ‘R’ is lucky for her, hinting at actor Ranbir Kapoor leaving the Raazi girl blushing.





The viral video by a paparazzo account shows Alia all smiles and blushing after she was asked the question.

Alia then replied, "I am stumped. Mere paas jawaab hi nahin hai (I don't have an answer). I am trying to be intelligent. I don't have a good answer."

She went on to say, "Ji (Yes)" as the audience erupted in cheers and hoots.

She also added, "R is a lovely alphabet, but so is A."