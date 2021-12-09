Alia Bhatt off to Jaipur ahead of Katrina-Vicky wedding!

Indian actor Alia Bhatt is reportedly on her way to Katrina Kaif's wedding!

Alia, who was earlier seen at the trailer launch of her film RRR, has now been spotted outside a private Mumbai airport in ethnic wear and rumour has it, that actor is off to Jaipur.

Alia happens to be close friends with both the bride and groom, despite the fact that she is currently dating Kaif's ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The star also worked with groom Vicky Kaushal on critically acclaimed film Raazi.

While it is not confirmed where is Alia actually heading, Indian media believes she is off to attend VicKat royal matrimonial.

