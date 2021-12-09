Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal tie the knot in 2 wedding ceremonies

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who belong to different cultures, reportedly decided to hold two ceremonies for their wedding.

The much-anticipated event day is finally here and fans can’t keep calm to find out more details about the nuptial. The wedding is also being termed special for bringing boasting amalgamation of different traditions.

According to the recent reports, there will be two wedding ceremonies, honouring the traditions of both the stars.

The bride and groom-to-be took seven Pheras – Hindu wedding vows, between 3:30-4:00 pm at the luxurious hotel and resort, Six Senses.

Meanwhile, around 120 guests have been invited for the ‘royal’ wedding, who have been repeatedly requested to maintain privacy and not capture pictures of the event.

The mega-events kicked-off on December 7, including Mehendi and Sangeet functions about which ETimes recently reported that 75 percent of all the expenses of the events is being paid by Kaif.