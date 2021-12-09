Areeba Habib, Zarnish Khan think item numbers are not needed in Pakistani films

TV actors Areeba Habib and Zarnish Khan think item numbers have no place in Pakistani films and that our content is the main attraction.
Appearing on the show Time Out with Ahsan Khan, Areeba first weighed in the debate around item numbers, explaining why she doesn’t do item numbers.
“I don’t like them at all,’ she said, further questioning, “Why do they include them in our films? Our films don’t need item numbers, they are so nice with such pretty actresses…”
Areeba then reiterated her earlier comments, saying, “We shouldn’t do item numbers because there’s no audience for it here and we just don’t like it.”
She also cited Mahira Khan’s song Noori, saying that it’s “such a pretty song, why should I call it an item number?”
“The content of our films is so good, we don’t need item numbers,” she concluded.
Zarnish Khan, another guest on the show, also echoed her statements, saying, “Content is our strong suit. There’s a reason others need item songs, because it’s their selling point.”
Watch:
Katrina Kaif and vicky Kaushal decided to honour traditions of both by holding two ceremonies
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now parents to two children
'That was an expert answer. That was well done,' boyfriend Tom Holland applauds Zendaya
In the first pic from reunion, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson gather in the Gryffindor common room
'Tbh, I'm barely in my own body right now,' confesses Khloe Kardashian
CL recently got together with Bazaar to talk about her style evolution along with the music she creates