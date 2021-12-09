Areeba Habib, Zarnish Khan think item numbers are not needed in Pakistani films

Areeba and Zarnish think that the content of local cinema is its main attraction

TV actors Areeba Habib and Zarnish Khan think item numbers have no place in Pakistani films and that our content is the main attraction.

Appearing on the show Time Out with Ahsan Khan, Areeba first weighed in the debate around item numbers, explaining why she doesn’t do item numbers.

“I don’t like them at all,’ she said, further questioning, “Why do they include them in our films? Our films don’t need item numbers, they are so nice with such pretty actresses…”

Areeba then reiterated her earlier comments, saying, “We shouldn’t do item numbers because there’s no audience for it here and we just don’t like it.”

She also cited Mahira Khan’s song Noori, saying that it’s “such a pretty song, why should I call it an item number?”

“The content of our films is so good, we don’t need item numbers,” she concluded.

Zarnish Khan, another guest on the show, also echoed her statements, saying, “Content is our strong suit. There’s a reason others need item songs, because it’s their selling point.”

Watch:







