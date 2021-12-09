Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet hitting 'new, exciting milestones'

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-month-old daughter Lilibet was not known much to the public since her birth.

However, there has been a new update on the tot.

A source close to the couple spoke to US Weekly saying that the little one is a "joy to be around".

"She’s such a sweet-natured baby and a real joy to be around."

"They’re keeping a note of all her new exciting milestones.

"It’s amazing how quickly she’s growing."

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child on June 4 at a Santa Barbara hospital.

They had announced the new some days later through their organization Archwell.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," the message began.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."