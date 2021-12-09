Kareena Kapoor hides her face from paps as she leaves from Karan Johar's party: Video

Kareena Kapoor hides her face from paps as she leaves from Karan Johar's party

Kareena Kapoor is teasing the paparazzi by covering her face with a sweatshirt amid Karan Johar's KG3- themed party.

The Tashan actor was seen spotted with her sister Karishma Kapoor and her best friend Amrita Arora last night when she was on her way back from Karan Johar's party.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the 41-year-old actor hid her face from paps with the hoodie that read ‘gym class today'.





Kareena could be seen laughing and burying her face with the sweatshirt and Karisma who was seated next to her sister tried to take down the hoodie as Bebo laughed.

The Heroine actor was sporting wearing a black and beige coloured top with black pants and white sneakers. On the other hand, Karisma donned a black outfit while Amrita was seen sporting an orange hoodie.

For those unversed, the words ‘gym class today’ written on Bebo’s sweatshirt is the line taken from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.