Kim Kardashian leads the glamour at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian turned heads with her amazing appearance at The 2021 People's Choice Awards, rocking Kanye's favourite black jumpsuit at the star-studded event on Tuesday.

, leading the glamour alongside Halle Berry, Cardi B and Scarlett Johansson on Tuesday.



The American Tv personality and socialite, who was presented with the Fashion Icon Award, looked smashing as she went for a layered black satin jacquard look for the event alongside other A-listers including Halle Berry, Cardi B and Scarlett Johansson.

The 41-year-old Skims founder apparently teased her estranged husband Kanye West as she showed off hourglass figure in the corset minidress which she wore atop of the skintight jumpsuit.

She was looking smashing in a turtleneck, matching leggings and a corset top layered over. According to some fans, Kim sported the outfit of her estranged husband Kanye West's choice as he loves to see her in chic and stylish dresses all the time.

After weeks of mounting speculation and rumours about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson romance, Kanye West hoped to get back together with wife through a series of public admissions and declarations of love.

Kim and Kanye - who share four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm - have remained on good terms since their split for the sake of their kids, giving fans hope they'll one day get back together.