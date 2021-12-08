Comedian mimics Prince Harry after controversial remarks about mental health

Prince Harry once again drew criticism when he sat for an interview recently.
The Duke of Sussex apparently advised people to leave their jobs in favor of preserving their mental health.
Stand-up comedian Andrew Lawrence mocked Prince Harry over his remarks during an interview about his position at startup company BetterUp..
The Duke of Sussex has been criticised for saying "that leaving your job will bolster 'mental health awakening."
The comedian imitated Prince Harry in his video posted on YouTube.
Lawrence shared the video with a caption that read, "Prince Harry-Quit your job and find happiness."
His video was also retweeted by senior royal biographer Angela Levin who is known for her criticism of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle..
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are based in California after stepping down from their roles.
