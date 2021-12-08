Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson accuses new baby mama of ‘smearing’ him

Thompson has filed a gag order against his alleged new baby mama to stop her going public with paternity suit

Tristan Thompson, father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, has filed an emergency gag order against Maralee Nichols, his alleged new baby mama, in an effort to stop her from making their paternity suit public.

According to Page Six, Thompson moved to file the order in Texas and claimed that Nichols, his personal trainer, wants to “try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.”

He also slammed her for including “fabricated” Snapchat messages between them in her lawsuit, calling them an “attempt to smear him”.

In addition to demanding an emergency gag order, Thompson has also requested the court to ask Nichols to post a $30,000 bond to ensure she doesn’t violate the order.

No judgment has been made yet.

Last week, it was reported that Thompson had conceived a child with Nichols on his 30th birthday when he was still dating Kardashian.