Prince George, Prince Charlotte are fond of this Shakira song, reveals Prince William

Prince William's kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte are fans of music just like their family.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, revealed in his Apple+ podcast Time to Walk that his children are fond of music and fight over their favourite songs most mornings.

"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music. Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played. And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn," revealed William.

He continued: "So, George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music. It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing."

Speaking about some of their kids' favourite songs, William, who is second in line to the throne, said that, "One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There's a lot of hip movements!"