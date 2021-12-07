Complaint filed against Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal ahead of wedding

An advocate filed a complaint against the couple for blocking the way to an important temple for their wedding

In a latest development in the Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding saga, a Rajasthan-based advocate has filed a complaint against the couple and the Six Senses Barwara Fort management for blocking an important road ahead of their wedding.

According to India Today, Advocate Netrabind Singh Jadoun filed a complaint at the District Legal Services Authority, Sawai Madhopur, against Vicky, Katrina, and the hotel management for allegedly blocking the way to the Chauth Mata temple.

The couple is expected to kick off wedding festivities today, December 7, and will reportedly tie the knot on December 9 at the Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort.

The complaint states that the hotel, located on the way to the historical temple, has closed the road leading to it from December 6 to 12 as part of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding preps.

Jadoun also stated in his complaint that the route should be made operational keeping in view the public sentiments.



