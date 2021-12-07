Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to perform to THIS song at their Sangeet event

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on Dec. 9, at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The couple, along with their families, reached the wedding destination on Monday evening. The pre-wedding festivities have begun today (December 7) with sangeet and mehndi ceremonies.

As per Indian media reports, the couple, who is all set to exchange their wedding vows on Dec. 9, will perform to the song Teri Or from Katrina’s 2008 film Singh Is King.

The Sooryanvanshi actress will reportedly perform on her super hit songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Tere Ore at the Sangeet ceremony. Apart from this, the URI actor is also likely to dance on Punjabi songs, reports said.

A source told Pinkvilla. "Vicky and Katrina's sangeet is going to be the highlight of their wedding functions, with both sides having diligently practised for their respective performances. It's going to be the groom's side vs the bride's side on stage, while there will be performances by Vicky and Katrina as well. Her popular track Teri Ore is one of the songs which they will be performing on. A lot of practice for this event will be done at the venue as well."

Katrina and Vicky’s wedding will be a private affair. Their wedding will reportedly have a no-phone policy. The guests close to the star couple were also photographed at the Mumbai airport this morning, flew to Rajasthan to join the couple in wedding festivities.