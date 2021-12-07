Abhishek Bachchan is a big fan of rapper Nelly, reveals his favourite track

Actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed himself to be a fan of American rapper Nelly in his recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia.

The Bob Biswas actor recently appeared in The Ranveer Show podcast where he talked about his favourite Kelly track "Dilemma" that was released in 2002.





The 45-year-old actor also shared that he once collaborated with the rapper after his close friend Raghav approached him to do so.

While collaborating with friend Raghav and Nelly Abhishek added,

“I did this track with my dear, dear friend Raghav, an Indian-Canadian singer. So Raghav approached me and said, ‘Hey I am doing this song, you got to do it. It’s called Until The Sun Comes Up. And oh, by the way, Nelly's on it.' I was like, ‘Let’s do this man! Come on, it's Nelly'.”

Notably, the Ludu actor also talked about his special gift given by his wife Aishwarya Rai Bacchan.

“You know what she did for me once? We were dating and she got me a present. She got Nelly to autograph his mic. It's on my table. It's awesome," he said on The Ranveer Show podcast.