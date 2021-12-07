Khloe Kardashian receives flowers from Scott Disick amid Tristan Thompson paternity scandal

American TV personality Khloé Kardashian is extending love to Scott Disick for his generous gesture.
The 37-year-old turned to her Instagram Sunday to pay gratitude to elder sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Disick for sending her a bouquet of pink roses.
“I love you @letthelordbewithyou thank you,” the Good American founder captioned. Khloe and Disick have been close friends ever since the former started dating Kourtney.
The mother-of-one received the little delivery from Disick amid allegations her ex Tristan Thompson recently welcomed a third child.
Khloe Kardashian is currently staying low after personal trainer Maralee Nichols is suing Tristan Thompson, 30, for child support.
“Things feel very hard right now but I know eventually, this will all be over and my baby boy and I can live a happy life,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo announcing the birth.
