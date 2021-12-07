 
Khloe Kardashian receives flowers from Scott Disick amid Tristan Thompson paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian sends love to Scott Disick for the grand gesture

By Web Desk
December 07, 2021
American TV personality Khloé Kardashian is   extending love to Scott Disick for his generous gesture.

The  37-year-old  turned to her Instagram Sunday to  pay gratitude to elder sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Disick for sending her a bouquet of pink roses.

“I love you @letthelordbewithyou thank you,” the Good American founder captioned. Khloe and Disick have been close friends ever since the former started dating  Kourtney.  

 The mother-of-one received the little delivery from Disick amid allegations her ex Tristan Thompson recently welcomed a third child.

Khloe Kardashian is currently staying low after  personal trainer Maralee Nichols is suing Tristan Thompson, 30, for child support.

“Things feel very hard right now but I know eventually, this will all be over and my baby boy and I can live a happy life,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo announcing the birth.