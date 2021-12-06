Here’s why fans think Vicky Kaushal will wear a golden Shirwani on his wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are making all possible efforts to keep their wedding private however amidst on-going preparations; fans keep fetching a glimpse in to the mega event.

The much-anticipated event is expected to take place this week for which family member of both stars are heading to Rajasthan.

However, just hours before the groom left for the venue, a paparazzi caught a glimpse into Kaushal’s outfit for the big day.

Pictures surfaced on internet in which a blue-coloured zipper can be seen with the actor’s name on it.

Although, not much could be figured out about the sherwani’s design, fans zoomed in to look closely at the golden apparel inside the bag.

See Pic:

Photo Credits: Instant Bollywood



