Brad Pitt gears up to star in Joe Kosinski’s upcoming F1 racing film

Brad Pitt is gearing up to showcase a stunning performance in an upcoming film, revolving around F1 racing plot.

The British celebrity racer, Lewis Hamilton, will also be seen in the movie that will be helmed by director, Joe Kosinski.

According to the reports, the director has been making efforts for some time now to join hands with Pitt for such a project.

The mega-hit film, Ford v. Ferrari, was initially supposed to go by the name Go Like Hell in 2013 and was expected to feature the 57-year-ols actor along with Tom Cruise under Kosinski direction.

Coming across the news of much-awaited collaboration, movie lovers are already excited.

Meanwhile, the Emmy Award-winning automotive expert, who has previously worked in Cars 2, Cars 3 and Zoolander 2’s production, also appeared to be on the edge of his seat, awaiting the release.

Taking to Twitter, Brian wrote, “Looks like there’s another Formula 1 movie on the way. This time with #BradPitt and some involvement from @LewisHamilton.”

“Please, God, don’t let it be cheesy,” he added.



