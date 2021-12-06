 
Meghan Markle’s lawyer ‘in no position’ to question legitimacy of bullying claims

Meghan Markle’s lawyer is reportedly ‘in no position to know’ if bullying claims are untrue’

By Web Desk
December 06, 2021

File Footage

Experts’ fear Meghan Markle’s lawyer is ‘in no position to know if the bullying claims are untrue’.

This claim has been made by royal expert Richard Kay and during his interview on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

There he was quoted saying, “The thing that struck me about Jenny Afia was where she categorically said, as Meghan’s lawyer, that the allegations of bullying were untrue. She is in no position to know that.”

He also admitted, "She could have said ‘I am advised as her lawyer that the allegations are untrue’, but she wasn’t there and she doesn’t know what the nature of the investigation by Buckingham Palace is, [and] which is still ongoing into the claims and counterclaims.”