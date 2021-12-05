Prince William recalls how Princess Diana helped him deal with anxiety

File Footage





Prince William fondly recalled how his late mother Princess Diana helped him deal with his anxiety when he would go back to school as a little boy.

Speaking on The Time to Walk audio series, the Duke of Cambridge said that his mother blasted a particular song and jammed to it on the way to school which would help the then-young Prince William momentarily forget his troubles.

"When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school," he said.

"And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s (Simply) The Best because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment.

"And my mother, she’d be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along, as well.

"You’d be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. And, and that’s when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you’re lost in songs.

"You’ll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going. And when I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."