Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expected to attend Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding has grabbed everyone's attention.

While some of the biggest names of the industry are expected to mark their attendance, latest reports suggest that power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have confirmed that they would too attend the grand affair.



On the other, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was expected to grace the wedding event, might not mark his attendance.

According to ETimes reports, the soon-to-be bride and groom, Vicky and Katrina are likely to reach Ranthambore on December 06.

“There’s a small function on December 10 too, after which Vicky and Katrina will leave from Ranthambore. Till now, their families too haven’t reached. Guess they too will be coming on December 6. All preparations are in full swing and everything is on track,” told the source.