Prince William’s children love dancing to THIS Shakira tune

William says his kids enjoy dancing at the breakfast table, specially to Shakira's 'Waka Waka'

Prince William opened up about his family’s dynamics at the breakfast table, sharing that his kids routinely fight over what music to play, and that their favourite song is Shakira’s Waka Waka.

The candid revelations came during William’s turn on Apply Fitness+ series Time to Walk in which he takes a walk down the memory lane at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

William shared that for his three kids with Kate Middleton, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, breakfast is a particularly fun time.

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” shared the prince.

"One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka," William added, further revealing, "There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up."

For Charlotte, its also a time to show off the dancing skills she learns at her private ballet lessons.

"Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing,” said William.