Saturday December 04, 2021
Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed exude impressive dance moves at celebrity wedding

Other celebrities joining Humayun Saeed and Faysal Quraishi include Fahad Sheikh and Faizan Sheikh

By Web Desk
December 04, 2021
Actors Faysal Quraishi and Humayun Saeed are winning hearts with their dance at musician Sohail Javed's daughter wedding.

In a video, that is currently making rounds on the internet, both Faysal and Humayun are joined by a star-studded group to perform on Sauda Khara Khara by Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Faysal, who had donned a white kurta shalwar paired with coat and a similar coloured shawl was seen shaking a leg as he held son his arms. Humayun Saeed on the other hand pulled up a boski sharwar kameez paired with a brown coat.

Other celebrities joining the duo included Fahad Sheikh and Faizan Sheikh.

